Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average is $320.88. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

