Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

GLDI opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of 189.53 and a beta of 0.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $173.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.