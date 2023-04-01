Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

