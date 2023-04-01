Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,179 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.0 %

Welltower stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

