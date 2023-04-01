Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 214,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 895,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

