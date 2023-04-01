Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $971,817,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,880,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $127,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $120,449,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

