Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

