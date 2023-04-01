Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

