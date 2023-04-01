Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $340.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $303.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

