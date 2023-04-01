Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

