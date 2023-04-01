Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $415.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

