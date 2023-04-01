Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

