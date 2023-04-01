Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 624 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

