Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

