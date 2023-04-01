Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.21 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

