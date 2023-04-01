Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

CAG opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

