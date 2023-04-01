Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.