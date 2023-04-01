Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,510,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.