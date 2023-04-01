Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,074 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

