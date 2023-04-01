Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Copart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

