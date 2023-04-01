Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

