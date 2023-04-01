Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,564,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $53,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $357.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.86. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $574.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

