Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.92) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.