Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

