Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,925,000 after buying an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after buying an additional 4,409,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

