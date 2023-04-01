Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EXR opened at $162.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.