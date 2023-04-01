Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 24.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

