Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $181.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

