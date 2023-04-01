Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.7 %

AVY opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

