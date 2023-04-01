Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

