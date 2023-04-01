Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

