Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,107 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

State Street stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

