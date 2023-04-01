Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,262 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.