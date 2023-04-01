Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,778 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after buying an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

