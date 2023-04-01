Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,110 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TEL opened at $131.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.