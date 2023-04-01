Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,869 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

