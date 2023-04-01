Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.