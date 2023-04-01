Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

