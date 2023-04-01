Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group stock opened at $737.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $729.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

