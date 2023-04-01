Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

