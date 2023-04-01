Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.