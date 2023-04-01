Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 61,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

