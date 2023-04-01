Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

