Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,140 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,045 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE STM opened at $53.49 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

