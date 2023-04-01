Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 221 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.