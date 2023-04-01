Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,776 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.