Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 432 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.30.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.