Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 532 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

