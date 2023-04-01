Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.