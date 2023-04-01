Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,484 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

